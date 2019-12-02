The TBI and Brownsville Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a gunman suspected in the death of a pregnant woman in Brownsville and injuring two others, including a young child.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says the shooting happened just after 9:00 Sunday night at a home in the 1000 block of Tammbell Street in Brownsville.

Four individuals were shot, including 24-year-old Alexis Branch, who was 8 months pregnant. Branch was pronounced dead at the scene along with her unborn baby.

McAlister says Branch’s 8-year-old daughter was critically wounded in the shooting and has suffered paralysis over much of her body. An additional adult family member suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect, captured on surveillance cameras near the scene, is described as a black male, approximately 5-foot 3-inches to 6-feet tall and 200 to 220 pounds.

Anyone with information that could help in this investigation should call 1-800-TBI-FIND.