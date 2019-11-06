A fugitive wanted in connection to an 18-year-old murder case in Henry County was captured Wednesday in Nashville.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 51-year-old Douglas Talley was arrested by Metro Nashville Police officers less than 24 hours after the TBI added Talley to the agency’s Most Wanted List.

Talley was wanted in connection with the June 2001 murder of 72-year-old Etta Etheridge (pictured below) in Paris.

McAlister says over the years that followed, TBI agents and Paris Police investigators conducted an extensive joint investigation which led to new evidence and leads that ultimately led to Talley as the individual responsible for her death.

Talley is charged with one count of First Degree Murder, and one count of First Degree Murder in the Perpetration of a Felony (Criminal Attempt to Commit Robbery).

Talley is currently in the Davidson County Jail awaiting transport back to the Henry County Jail.

His bond is set at a quarter million dollars.