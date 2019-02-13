Former WBBJ anchor Keli McAlister has been named the new West Tennessee Public Information Officer for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

McAlister joined the TBI this week from the Jackson-Madison County School System, where she served in a communications capacity.

A graduate of Union University in Jackson, McAlister also worked as a television news reporter and anchor in Jackson, Seattle, and Oklahoma City.

At the TBI, McAlister will be based in the Bureau’s Jackson and Memphis offices, where she will handle media and community relations, internal communications, and a variety of special projects.