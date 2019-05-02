The TBI’s annual “Crime on Campus” publication reports that overall crime reported by Tennessee colleges last year was down by 15.5% from 2017.

The 2018 report finds that robbery offenses decreased significantly, by 50%, in the same time period, and that non-consensual sex offenses decreased by 17.8%, with reported rape offenses decreasing 10.2%.

According to the TBI’s annual publication, the UT Martin Department of Public Safety reported three sex offenses in 2018 and seven assault offenses.

There were also 27 theft offenses, 17 drug offenses, six vandalism offenses, and one burglary reported last year on the UTM campus.

In a release, TBI Director David Rausch said the report will hopefully assist law enforcement, institution administrators, and government officials in planning their efforts in the fight against crime.