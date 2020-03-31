The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development has a smartphone app that allows claimants to easily complete their weekly certifications without having to use a computer or internet service.

An individual who applies for unemployment benefits in Tennessee must do weekly certifications in order to receive benefits. These certifications are necessary to ensure a claimant is eligible to receive benefits for that week, which lessens the chance of having an overpayment. Claimants can complete the certification process on their smartphone.

The mobile app is available in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Using the mobile app directs traffic away from the Jobs4TN website, creating more capacity for Tennesseans to file online for unemployment benefits.

A claimant uses the same login credentials needed to access Jobs4TN.gov to use the mobile app. Once logged in, the user will find a series of questions to answer that will determine their weekly eligibility to receive unemployment benefits.

The entire weekly certification process using the mobile app should take between five and 10 minutes to complete.