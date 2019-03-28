The unemployment rate for each of Tennessee’s 95 counties improved in February.

With a rate of 5.9 percent, Lake County has the state’s highest unemployment rate for February. The latest statistic represents a decrease of 3.4 percentage points from January’s rate.

Obion County saw the state’s biggest drop in unemployment last month; dropping 4.6 percent from 8.9 in January to 4.3 in February.

Weakley County’s jobless rate dropped 1.6 percent from January’s 5.1 to February’s 3.5 percent.

Henry County saw a slight decrease in jobless numbers, going from 4.5 in January to 4.2 in February.

Unemployment in Carroll County dropped nine-tenths of a percent last month, from 5.5 in January to 4.6 in February.

And Gibson County saw its jobless rate drop seven-tenths of a percent, from 4.8 in January to 4.1 last month.

Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Commissioner Jeff McCord says that it’s heartening to see unemployment rates in some of Tennessee’s rural counties rebound from last month and that the State will continue to align its efforts with the rural counties to support economic growth.