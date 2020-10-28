Tennessee Rural Development State Director Jim Tracy announced that Gibson County and Atwood will receiving a portion of more than $11.8 million in wastewater infrastructure.

Gibson County Municipal Water District will use a $545,000 loan to construct a water treatment plant in the Goat City area of Gibson County Municipal Water District’s service area, as well as install Automated Read Meters throughout the system.

Also the Town of Atwood will use a $1.2 million loan to fund water system improvements to the town of Atwood. The town has proposed the construction of a new water supply well, rehabilitating equipment at the water treatment plant and rehabbing a 50,000-gallon elevated storage tank.

Several other Tennessee towns will benefit from the funds that were allotted across the state.

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas.