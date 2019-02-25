A Union City man is facing multiple shoplifting charges in Weakley County.

36-year-old Christopher Lee Sanders is accused of entering the Martin Walmart on three separate occasions and leaving the store with Bose ear buds, a cell phone, and attempting to leave with a JBL Bluetooth speaker.

Sanders is also accused of taking a cell phone from the Dollar General location on Regina Street.

Total value of the items taken is $436 dollars.

Sanders was also wanted on a Theft of Property charge after taking a vehicle from a Sharon resident and driving it with stolen tags.

Sanders is charged with four counts of Shoplifting and Theft of Property. He’s being held in the Weakley County Jail.