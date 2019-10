A Henry County man on the TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted List, was captured this morning in Mississippi, along with a woman charged in connection to the crime.

Rodney Wilson and Shelby Potts, both of Paris, were arrested early this morning in Corinth, Mississippi.

Wilson was wanted by the Paris Police Department for attempted second degree murder and Potts was wanted for accessory after the fact.

A reward of up to $2,500 dollars had been offered for Wilson’s arrest.