U.S. News & World Report has named UT Martin the top-ranked public Tennessee institution on the lists of top regional universities in the south, best universities for veterans in the south, best-value universities in the south, and regional universities for social mobility in the south.

When both public and private institutions are considered, UT Martin is tied for 12th-place among top regional public institutions in the south, tied for 16th-place among the best universities for veterans, and tied for 28th-place among all regional southern universities. UT Martin is also ranked 39th among the best-value institutions in the south and 36th among universities for social mobility. This last category is a new ranking that measures how well a school helps Pell Grant-eligible students graduate and progress into the work force.

The Princeton Review has also included UT Martin among the best southeastern colleges for the 17th consecutive year, and Washington Monthly ranks UT Martin 31st in their “Best Bang for the Buck” category for southern schools. UT Martin is the top-ranked public institution in Tennessee on this list.

The UT Martin Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree program is tied for the top bachelor’s degree in nursing in the country, according to RNCareers.org. UT Martin is among 13 universities to have received a perfect score in this ranking, which considers multiple years of data from the National Council Licensure Examination for registered nurses.

UT Martin’s selection of online programs also received high praise over the summer. UT Martin’s online offerings as a whole are listed third on Study.com’s list of the most affordable online colleges, and the master’s degree in education with a major in school counseling ranks 17th among SuccessfulStudent.org’s list of the best online degrees in this field. UT Martin is only the second Tennessee institution on this particular list, trailing behind Vanderbilt University in second place.

The bachelor’s degree program in business administration is ranked 22nd overall and first in Tennessee on AffordableSchools.net’s list of the top-value business administration online degree programs in 2019.

The Master of Business Administration degree has earned a place in two separate rankings for value and quality. The program is ranked fifth among the best online MBA degree programs in Tennessee by MBACentral.org and 32nd overall (first in Tennessee) among TheBestSchools.org’s list of the most affordable online MBA programs in the nation.