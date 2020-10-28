The University of Tennessee at Martin will play a 16-match slate this spring as the Ohio Valley Conference revealed its volleyball schedule Tuesday afternoon.

OVC presented a regular season schedule that runs from Feb. 2 through March 29. Matches will be played on Sundays and Mondays with the exception of two matchups against each school’s travel partner which will be played on a mutually agreed-upon midweek date. Teams will play in accordance with local regulations, NCAA medical guidelines and supporting OVC standards.

The Skyhawks will open the season with a three-match homestand, starting with a Feb. 7 matchup against Eastern Illinois. UT Martin will host SIUE on Feb. 8 before taking on travel partner Southeast Missouri on Feb. 11.

Details on the OVC Championship tournament will be announced at a later date. The NCAA Tournament selection show will air on April 4 while the revised 48-team field will begin bracket play the following week.