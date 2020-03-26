The Weakley County Property Assessor’s Office will begin work next week measuring and listing all new construction in the county.

Weakley County Communications Director Erica Moore says the work is set to begin Monday and run through April 10th.

Moore says assessment of new construction is performed strictly from the outside of structures and the staff will not be entering any of the buildings.

Property Assessor David Tuck wants to inform all citizens that signs will be displayed on their vehicles for easy identification, and he and his staff are taking precautionary safety measures and practicing social-distancing.

For questions, or to verify that personnel from the Assessor’s office is on your property, Tuck says to call his office at 364-3677.