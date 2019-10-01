Students in Weakley County are being invited to participate in promoting produce as part of Farm-to-School Month in October.

The Weakley County School Nutrition Department, the Northwest Tennessee Local Food Network, and Weakley Arts Can have organized a district-wide Harvest of the Month poster contest.

Harvest of the Month is an educational marketing program encouraging students to learn more about local food including its seasonality and sustainability. Each month a different fruit or vegetable is highlighted, reflecting the current growing season in Northwest Tennessee.

The Harvest of the Month program’s goal is to encourage healthy food choices by increasing Northwest Tennessee residents’ exposure to seasonal local foods while also supporting farmers and building excitement about home cooked meals, explain organizers.

To enter the poster contest, students must portray one of the prescribed fruits or vegetables (see photo) and submit entries to the school cafeteria manager by October 31.

The poster size should not exceed 8 ½ in. x 11 in.

The student’s name, grade, teacher and school should be written on the back of the poster.

Prizes will be awarded at each school in Weakley County.

The overall winning artwork will be displayed in every cafeteria across the school district, recognized in the press and online, and used for Harvest of the Month marketing materials starting in 2020.