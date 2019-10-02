The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and Tennessee Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that Weakley County Schools is among seven recipients of the 2019 Tennessee Sustainable Transportation Award.

The award recognizes outstanding initiatives to improve the efficiency, accessibility, affordability, and sustainability of transportation systems in the state.

A panel of judges selected Weakley County Schools for its adoption of propane-powered school buses which were added to the bus fleet in the 2017-2018 school year.

Weakley County Schools used a state rebate program to purchase its first three propane school buses and also adopted an idle reduction policy, to minimize unnecessary idling by school bus drivers.

As a result, the district is saving almost $2,000 dollars per bus each year from reduced fuel costs and is also realizing additional savings as a result of decreased maintenance costs.

Weakley County Schools plans to purchase nine more propane buses over the next two years.