A West Tennessee woman is facing 15 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

45-year-old Amanda Ivey, of Lexington, was sentenced Thursday in Jackson federal court to 185 months imprisonment for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute actual methamphetamine.

According to information presented in court, between 2015 and March 2016, FBI and ATF investigators began investigating multiple individuals transporting actual meth from Arizona to West Tennessee for distribution.

During that time, Ivey distributed actual meth on multiple occasions to undercover confidential informants.

During a traffic stop for a traffic violation on Highway 412 East in Henderson County, Ivey and co-defendant Shane Rushing, were found with a loaded .40-caliber handgun between the seats, along with over $9,500 dollars in cash.

Rushing told investigators that he was on his way to purchase an ounce of meth/ice and pay for previous amounts of meth he had been fronted.

Ivey stated she purchased meth from Rushing for two years.

Ivey was held responsible for over six kilograms of actual methamphetamine with purity levels from 99.6% to 98.6%.

Along with the 15 year federal prison sentence, Ivey was given three years supervised release.