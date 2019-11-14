Westview Lady Charger Alexis Callins signed her Letter of Intent Thursday to play next year for the University of North Alabama.

Callins told Thunderbolt Radio News how she feels now that she’s signed on the line.

Callins says she’s a good fit for the UNA program and she really likes the area of Florence, Alabama, the home of the North Alabama Lions.

When asked what she’ll bring to the UNA Lady Lions program next season, Callins says…

Callins and the Westview Lady Chargers begin their season Tuesday night when they host Lausanne.

(photo: Alexis Callins (right) with Westview head coach Brian Haskins)