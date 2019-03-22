The NorWest Film Festival has expanded from Weakley County to include five neighboring counties in Northwest Tennessee.

The film festival, previously called the Weakley County FilmFest, and only involved UT Martin and Weakley County last year, has been expanded to include Dyer, Gibson, Lake, Henry and Obion counties.

This is the second year that the UT Martin Vanguard Theatre and the Rho Gamma chapter of the Alpha Psi Omega National Theatre Honors Society will hold the film festival, which showcases film shorts produced in Northwest Tennessee.

Submitted shorts must be filmed entirely in any of the six counties and last four to 15 minutes. The films will be screened live during the festival.

First, second, and third-place prizes are awarded to winning filmmakers.

The 2nd Annual NorWest Film Festival will be held April 6 at 7:00, in the UT Martin Vanguard Little Theatre.

Admission is free, but donations are encouraged.