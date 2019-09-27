An Alabama man and a Dyersburg juvenile are facing charges in connection with Wednesday’s threat at Dyersburg High School.

Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell says 19-year-old Arthur Jackson, Jr., of Tuskegee, Alabama, is charged with Filing a False Police Report after Dyersburg detectives developed him as a person of interest just hours after Wednesday morning’s threat.

Jackson was arrested Thursday by the Tuskegee Police Department.

Jackson will remain in custody pending an extradition hearing in Alabama. Filing a false police report is a Class C Felony.

Chief Isbell says an 11 year old female Dyersburg juvenile is also charged with Filing a False Report in connection with the threat.

The youth was arrested Thursday afternoon by Dyersburg Police and will appear in Dyer County Juvenile Court, on October 16th.

Isbell declined to discuss a motive, or connection between the juvenile and Jackson.