Two men are facing multiple charges in an aggravated robbery that took place last month in Martin.

The Martin Police Department arrested Dalton E. Crutchfield, Jr. and Cordarion K. Thompson in connection with an incident October 7th at an apartment on West Peach Street.

Both are accused of entering the apartment and pointing guns at the two victims.

Crutchfield and Thompson allegedly took $700 and a small amount of marijuana during the robbery.

Charges include Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Assault, and Theft of Property.