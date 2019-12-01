Two men from East Tennessee are facing charges in connection with a shooting last month in Martin.

Martin Police Chief Don Teal says 21-year-old Dylan Q. Sullivan and 21-year-old Blake H. Baker, both of Knoxville, were arrested by investigators for their roles in the shooting that took place on November 11th at the Cambridge Apartments on Lee Street.

Both men are being held in the Weakley County Jail on charges of Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Burglary.

Chief Teal says the investigation is ongoing and more arrests may be made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Martin Police Department.