UT Martin Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver says UTM officials went with “safety first” in deciding to close the visitor’s side of Hardy Graham Stadium following the finding of structural and safety issues.

Dr. Carver tells Thunderbolt Radio News the visitor’s seating will be closed all season, and the ROTC classes in the building have been moved.

With the visitor’s seating closed, the Chancellor says all fans will be sitting on the home side of the stadium for all Skyhawk and Westview football games.

Dr. Carver says game parking and stadium access will not be affected.