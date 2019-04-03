The Dresden City Board awarded bids Monday night for paving on three city streets and sanitation pickup.

The board awarded Ford Construction Company the bid to pave Sarah Lane and Franklin Drive in the Linwood Subdivision, North Cedar Street from Main Street to West Maple Street, and Red Hill Road from Mud Creek Bridge to the intersection of Bible Union Road.

Total cost for the project will around $202,000 dollars.

In other business, the Dresden City Board awarded the city’s sanitation contract bid to Red River Waste Services for five years beginning July 1st of this year through June 30th of 2024.

The board voted for waste collection services only, cutting out recycling for the city.

Red River currently services Union City, Samburg, Newbern, and UT Martin.