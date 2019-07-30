A Dresden couple is facing child abuse charges after a positive drug screen on a minor child.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Investigator Christopher Crocker received information from the Department of Children’s Services that a hair sample test on the child showed a positive result for methamphetamine.

The mother of the child, 33-year-old Tasha Nicole Smith and her fiancé, 45-year-old John Edward O’Callaghan, are both charged with Aggravated Child Abuse and Neglect and are being held in the Weakley County Jail.