A Dyersburg man has been found guilty by a federal jury of being a felon in possession of a stolen firearm.

According to U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant, on April 10th of last year, 28-year-old Keaston Tipton was apprehended in Dyersburg after being seen fleeing a shooting at the Senior Center in Halls.

During the chase, Tipton was seen throwing a firearm out of the driver’s side window just south of Dyersburg.

When officers retrieved the firearm, it was learned that the firearm was stolen.

Tipton has prior felony convictions for conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, delivery of a schedule II controlled substance (cocaine), and evading arrest.

Sentencing is set for July 23rd, where Tipton faces a possible sentence of up to 10 years imprisonment.

The case was investigated by the Halls and Dyersburg Police Departments; Lauderdale and Dyer County Sheriff’s Departments; THP; FBI; and ATF.