A Dyersburg man wanted for murder is now in custody.

Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell says 32-year-old Marcus Holman was captured Sunday in Carroll County, Mississippi.

Holman was identified as a suspect in an early Sunday morning shooting at the Peach Tree Apartments that left one man dead and another critically wounded.

31-year-old Lafayette Nance, of Dyersburg, was pronounced dead at the scene, while 27-year-old Eric Claybrooks, also of Dyersburg, was airlifted to Region One Hospital in Memphis with multiple gunshot wounds.

Holman is charged with First Degree Murder and one count of Attempted First Degree Murder.