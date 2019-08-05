Gas prices continue to decline with the Tennessee state average gas price three cents lower compared to last week and last month.

Tennessee’s average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.43, the seventh lowest in the U.S.

Weakley County has the lowest average gas in West Tennessee at $2.33 per gallon, with Obion County at $2.38.

Carroll, Gibson, and Henry Counties are all averaging $2.38 per gallon, with Lake County at $2.39, and Dyer County at $2.41 per gallon.

Triple A spokesperson Jeanette Casselano says while the rate that gas prices are dropping has slowed, motorists can expect the trend to continue for the next several days.