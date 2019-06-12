A Gibson County man has been sentenced to 46 months federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to information presented in court, in April of last year, while serving an arrest warrant for 20-year-old Damarcus Glenn in Humboldt, U.S. Marshals located Glenn and 21-year-old Jordan Powell.

Both Glenn and Powell are members of the 83rd Criminal Gang.

A 9-millimeter pistol was also found in plain view on the bed.

After both Powell and Glenn denied ownership of the gun, agents at the Humboldt Police Department overheard Glenn trying to get Powell to take the charge for him.

On Tuesday, Glenn was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison followed by 3 years supervised release.

Glenn is also facing charges in Rutherford County for violation of probation and charges in Gibson County for attempted first-degree murder in a 2015 shooting incident.