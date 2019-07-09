A gang member wanted in a weekend murder in Gibson County is now in custody.

Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas says 18-year-old Montarius Douglas turned himself in without incident at the Gibson County Jail Tuesday morning.

Douglas, a self-admitted member of the Gangster Disciples street gang, was wanted for First Degree Murder in the shooting death of a 17-year-old male in Milan Saturday night.

Sheriff Thomas says investigators are in the process of conducting interviews and piecing information together in the investigation.

A judge has not yet set bond.