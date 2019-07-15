The Gleason City Board held a special hearing before its monthly meeting last week to discuss two dilapidated properties.

Gleason Police Chief Paul Eddlemon presented two properties for the board to discuss: 500 College Street and 114 Vincent Street.

With the property on College Street, the board voted to give the property owner 10 days to tear down the house and clean off the property.

The board also voted to proceed with a 10 day notice on the Vincent Street property while a title search is conducted to see if the property has a lien from a healthcare facility.

In October, the board will look at property at 714 West Street and decide what action will be taken.