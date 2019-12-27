A Greenfield man is facing multiple charges in the Christmas Day armed robbery of a Sharon convenience store.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan says around 9:45 Wednesday morning, 33-year-old Randal Lee Cowan, of Greenfield, entered the Little General in Sharon with a pellet pistol, and according to a witness, appeared to be intoxicated and stating that he “hated Christmas.”

After getting a description of his vehicle, Weakley County deputies spotted Cowan in his vehicle and he fled from officers at a high rate of speed, later crashing his vehicle on Etheridge Levee Road between Sharon and Greenfield, striking at least three trees, according to the release.

Cowan was airlifted to The Med in Memphis and after his release, he was arrested and charged by the Sharon Police Department with Aggravated Robbery, two counts of Aggravated Assault, two counts of Reckless Endangerment, and Theft of Property.

McGowan says Cowan will also be charged by the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department with Evading Arrest and Driving under the Influence.

Most of the stolen money from the Little General was recovered.

The wreck was worked by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.