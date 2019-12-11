Edward Jones Financial Advisor Jennifer C. Hampton of Martin attended Barron’s 2019 Top Women Advisors Summit held last week in Palm Beach, Florida.

It’s the second time Mrs. Hampton has been invited to attend the invitation-only event.

The conference gathers the nation’s top women financial advisors and leading industry decision-makers.

Over the course of the three-day event, those in attendance have the opportunity to share ideas, grow professionally, and network among their peers.

“This was an amazing learning opportunity, and I am thankful I had this chance to learn from my peers,” said Hampton.