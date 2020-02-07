Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett visited the Weakley County Satellite Early Voting location in Martin Friday.

Secretary Hargett was given a tour of the satellite location at the Martin City Masonic Lodge 7900 on Highway 45 South by Weakley County Administrator of Elections Alex Britt and Election Commissioner Amy Lewellen.

Early voting for the March 3rd Presidential Preference Primary and the County Primary begins Wednesday and runs through February 25th.

The satellite location will be open Thursdays and Fridays from 8:30 to 4:00 and Saturdays from 8:30 to noon during the early voting period.

Voters will still be able to vote at the Election Commission Office in Dresden, Monday through Friday 8:30 to 4:00 and Saturdays 8:30 to noon.

Early voting will be closed on Presidents’ Day.