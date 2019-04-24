Henry Harrison, the founder and President of Jackson’s International Rock-A-Billy Hall of Fame, passed away Monday at the age of 82.

Harrison started the museum in 2001 because of his love for the music created in the Jackson area and he was known for his deep knowledge of music history.

Former Martin resident and pastor Sky McCracken, now serving as senior pastor at Jackson First United Methodist Church describes Harrison as a renaissance man and that he’d never met a kinder man.

The museum will remain open for now and still have tours.

Services for Harrison will be Friday from 11:00 to 1:00 at First United Methodist Church in Jackson.