A 17-year-old was taken into custody Saturday after a high-speed police chase.

According to WPSD, a Livingston County Deputy spotted a car speeding in the east bound lane on US Highway 60, through Smithland.

The deputy attempted a traffic stop, but the driver, a 17-year-old male of Union City sped up and attempted to flee.

The pursuit lasted for approximately 10 miles and reached speeds over 100 mph.

The deputy was able to stop the car as he slowed down for curves.

The juvenile was charged with 1st degree wanton endangerment, speeding over 26 mph, fleeing and evading, improper passing, no use of turn signal and criminal mischief.

The juvenile was lodged in the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center. No one was injured.