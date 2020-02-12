Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced Tuesday that the City of Humboldt has achieved Tennessee Main Street accreditation.

Humboldt joins 36 other Tennessee Main Street communities that are accredited through the state program and Main Street America, a program of the national Trust for Historic Preservation.

The Main Street Program provides training, support and grant opportunities to assist in downtown revitalization efforts. Humboldt selected areas of its downtown cores where the program will focus on historic preservation, community events and economic revitalization.

Humboldt successfully participated in the 2016-18 round of the Tennessee Downtowns program, focusing on rebranding its downtown and celebrating its longstanding Strawberry Festival.

The Tennessee Main Street Program requires communities to illustrate a commitment from local government and other local organizations, an adequate organizational budget, a strong historic preservation ethic, a collection of historic commercial buildings and a walkable district.

Accredited Tennessee Main Street communities are spread across the state and include local cities Dyersburg, McKenzie, Paris, Tiptonville, and Union City.