An official with LIFELINE Blood Services of West Tennessee says immediate action is needed to save lives.

LIFELINE Public Services Coordinator Cherie Parker says the community blood supply at this time is dangerously low and that if there were a major emergency, there would not be enough blood available to meet the needs of patients.

Director of Community Services Tonya Johnson says the facility has been struggling with a low blood supply for weeks, but it has now reached levels that they have no choice but to plead with the public to help.

The LIFELINE Bloodmobile will be at UT Martin Tuesday from noon to 4:00, at First United Methodist Church in Dyersburg Thursday from noon to 6:00, and on Friday, LIFELINE is at Milan City Hall from noon to 6:00, TCAT in McKenzie from 9:00 to 1:00, and Simmons Bank in Kenton from 1:00 to 5:00.

According to Parker, LIFELINE needs over 2,000 units of blood each month to meet the demands of the patients they serve in the 20 hospitals and eight Air Evac helicopters in West Tennessee.