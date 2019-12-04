Two Weakley County officials are being honored with top recognition in the state of Tennessee.

Weakley County Trustee Marci Floyd is the state’s Outstanding Trustee after being selected at the annual meeting of the County Officials Association of Tennessee.

Since taking office in 2008, Floyd has updated her office’s systems and equipment to stay on the cutting edge of her position, was one of the first two offices in Tennessee to start a bank draft program, and helped develop the software now being used statewide.

Floyd has not had a single audit finding since taking office.

Meanwhile, Weakley County Property Assessor David Tuck and his office have been recognized with the 2019 Three Star Certification from the Tennessee Association of Assessing Officers.

The certification is an annual certification process where each office of the Assessor of Property is independently reviewed for technical compliance by the Comptroller’s division of property assessments.