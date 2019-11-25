A Martin man is facing charges after allegedly breaking into a vehicle in Dresden and later using stolen credit cards.
According to the arrest affidavit signed by Dresden Police Chief Steve Howe, 21-year-old Keylon Pevy, of Martin, who previously had an address in Paris, is charged with stealing two purses, medication, and credit cards from a vehicle parked on Clifton Street in Dresden.
The total amount of the stolen merchandise and money taken was $4,000.
Pevy was later caught by Martin Police using the stolen credit cards and gave a statement to Martin Police Investigator Sarah Rogers.
Pevy also allegedly used the stolen cards at local stores and hotels.
Pevy is charged with Burglary from a Motor Vehicle, Theft of Property, and two counts of Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card.
He’s being held in the Weakley County Jail.