A McKenzie man is facing aggravated assault charges after pointing a gun at three people he’d hired to cut and remove trees from his property.

According to an affidavit from the McKenzie Police Department, three people had been hired to do tree work for 80-year-old Philip T. Harvey, of Diamond Drive in McKenzie.

When one of the workers realized they’d left a leaf blower in Mr. Harvey’s front yard, they went back to get it. As one of the workers got out of the vehicle to get the leaf blower, Mr. Harvey reportedly walked out of the garage, raised a pistol, and pointed it at the individuals and told them they were trespassing and to get off his property.

After police arrived, one of the individuals told officers that Mr. Harvey was extremely intoxicated from drinking all day.

After police arrested Mr. Harvey, several semi-automatic BB handguns and a 22-caliber revolver were found and secured as evidence.

Mr. Harvey was taken to the Carroll County Jail on a $15,000 dollar bond.