A McKenzie man is being held in the Weakley County Jail after being accused of threatening his father with a baseball bat and allegedly stealing an ATV.

39-year-old Randy Eugene Crocker was arrested last week in McKenzie after being accused of threatening to kill his father with a baseball bat during an altercation at the father’s home in Gleason.

Crocker is also charged with stealing a Honda Rancher ATV from a residence in Gleason the following day and driving it through a fence.

The ATV was recovered at Crocker’s house on Tennessee Street in McKenzie.

Crocker is charged with Aggravated Assault, False Imprisonment, Theft over $2,500 dollars, and Vandalism.