A McNairy County man is facing charges of theft and tampering with evidence.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 39-year-old Michael Burks, of Selmer, was arrested Wednesday during a traffic stop by the Selmer Police Department.

Burks is the son of Selmer Police Chief Neal Burks, who was suspected of stealing a cell phone which was being held as seized property.

Tuesday, TBI agents executed a search warrant at Chief Burks’ home in Selmer and located the phone inside Michael Burks’ bedroom closet.

McAlister says while agents were at the home; Michael Burks obtained property belonging to one of the agents and later made it known to law enforcement that he would not return it.

The property was recovered Wednesday during Burks’ arrest.

Michael Burks is charged with one count of Theft of Property and two counts of Tampering with Evidence. He was booked into the McNairy County Jail with a $1,500 bond.