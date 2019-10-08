Two science rooms at Martin Middle School were cleared Tuesday morning after a gas-like odor was detected.

Weakley County Schools Communications Director Karen Campbell says students were relocated to the Teacher’s Workroom while the Martin Fire Department worked to determine the source and nature of the odor.

According to MMS Principal Jon Gardner, Martin Fire Department’s equipment did not detect any measurable amounts of gas present and they considered the call cleared.

Weakley County Schools Maintenance staff remained on-site checking the building’s heating and cooling units and the gas lines to the lab tables were closed off.