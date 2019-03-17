The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans a work zone lane restriction for southbound traffic on a section of the Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway/Future Interstate 69 in FULTON County starting Monday, March 18, 2019.

Southbound motorists should be alert for one lane traffic on the Purchase Parkway to allow deck work on the Canadian National Railroad Yard Overpass at milepoint 1.772. This southbound work zone is along the Purchase Parkway between the KY 307 Fulton Exit 2 Interchange and the US 51 Fulton Exit 1 Interchange.

Southbound motorists should be alert for slowing and merging traffic as they approach this work zone.

On Monday and Tuesday all traffic will move to the left-hand or passing lane. On Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday all traffic will move to the right-hand or driving lane in the work zone.

Weather permitting, this work zone will be removed on Friday afternoon, March 22nd.

Motorists should use appropriate caution where equipment, flaggers, and maintenance personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.