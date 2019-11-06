A Savannah woman has been charged in connection with the death of her father.

54-year-old LeAnne Peace was arraigned Tuesday in Hardin County General Sessions Court on charges of First Degree Murder, Aggravated Elder Abuse, and Abuse of a Corpse.

She was being held in the Hardin County Jail after her arrest October 28th in Fulton, Kentucky on charges of Aggravated Animal Abuse.

The murder charge stems from October 18th, when Savannah Police officers discovered the remains of 80-year-old Jack Peace, who lived at a home on Pleasant Street with his daughter.

During the course of the investigation, authorities developed information leading to LeAnne Peace as the person responsible for her father’s death as well as other alleged crimes.

Her bond is set at $1 million.