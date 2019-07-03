A second person has been charged in a Dyersburg murder last month.

22-year-old Jordyn R. Bell, formerly of Joliet, Illinois, is charged with First Degree Murder in connection with the shooting of 26-year-old Demarko Robertson on June 10th.

Bell was arraigned Tuesday at the Dyer County Jail. Her bond was set at $1,000,000.

Last month, 24-year-old Demetrice Livingston was charged with First Degree Murder in Robertson’s death. Livingston is currently being held at the Dyer County Jail. His bond was also set at $1,000,000.

The next court appearance for Livingston and Bell will be Monday at 4:00.