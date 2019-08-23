Republican Representative Cameron Sexton of Crossville was elected the 77th speaker of the Tennessee House of Representatives Friday.

Sexton was elected on a 94-0 vote, with two Democrats, Gloria Johnson of Knoxville and Bo Mitchell of Nashville, abstaining.

Following his election to the chamber’s top leadership post, The Tennessee Journal reports Sexton made some significant committee changes, replacing Representative Andy Holt of Dresden as chairman of the Finance Subcommittee with Representative Gary Hicks of Rogersville.

Sexton named Holt chairman of the Agriculture Subcommittee.

Representative Bob Ramsey of Maryville takes over as chair of the Departments and Agencies Subcommittee of the State Committee from Representative Bill Sanderson, who is resigning next month.