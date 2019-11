A Sharon man is facing two counts of theft in separate incidents.

31-year-old Brandon Lee Burris is charged with Theft over $1,000 after allegedly selling a stolen commercial-style pressure washer to a business in Weakley County. The pressure washer had been stolen in Union City.

In a separate incident, Burris is charged with Theft over $2,500 after being found with a Polaris 570 Ranger UTV reported stolen in Graves County, Kentucky.

Burris is being held in the Weakley County Jail.