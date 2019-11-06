St. John’s Community Services recognized Thunderbolt Radio & Digital President and General Manager Paul Tinkle and two other team members for outstanding service during its 20th anniversary celebration Tuesday in Memphis.

St. John’s honored Ruth Ann Grow (2nd from left), Tony Griffin (3rd from right), and Mr. Tinkle (center right), for services to St. John’s, to the residents they serve, and WCMT for its radiothon which has helped raise approximately $200,000 during its history.

The next St. John’s Radiothon will be Tuesday, November 12th from 6:00 until 9:00 on Good Times in the Morning.

St. John’s provides services to special needs adults in Martin, Humboldt, Bartlett, Paris, and other Tennessee locations.