Thanks to the generosity of businesses, churches, and listeners, Tuesday’s St. John’s Radiothon on WCMT and Mix 101.3 has raised $14,000.

Money raised through the radiothon helps St. John’s Community Services continue to provide their clients with an array of services so they may live, work, build relationships, and participate in all aspects of community life.

St. John’s President Allen Thornton from the agency’s Washington, D.C. corporate office told Thunderbolt Radio News about the team that works in Martin.

If you would still like to donate to St. John’s, drop off your monetary donation at the Thunderbolt Radio and Digital studios at 1410 North Lindell Street in Martin or mail it to P.O. Box 318 in Martin.