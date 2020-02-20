A slow-moving superload hauling an oversized chemical storage tank is expected to resume travel Monday through portions of Trigg County in Western Kentucky.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd says the load has a permit to move from a parking spot at Seven Springs Farms southward along KY 276 to U.S. 68, then west to Cadiz where it will take KY 139/South Road into Stewart County, Tennessee.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is in the process of approving permits for a travel route along mostly two-lane highways through West Tennessee into Mississippi.

The 195-foot long multi-axle truck normally averages about five to 10 miles per hour on the road.

Due to the width and height of the load, the effort required by support crews to help the superload maneuver creates significant traffic delays, particularly going through cities where utility lines and traffic signals may have to be raised to allow it to pass.

(photo courtesy KYTC)